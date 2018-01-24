La compagna di Lopez punge: "Maxi non prova rispetto per Wanda"
Daniela Christiansson all'attacco su Instagram: "Nessuno conosce la verità della situazione"
Daniela Christiansson, attuale compagna di Maxi Lopez, non usa mezzi termini su Instagram. La modella svedese ha deciso di scrivere un post riguardo ai presunti audio 'irrispettosi' che l'attaccante dell'Udinese avrebbe inviato a Wanda Nara. "Quello che penso degli audio? Nessuno dovrebbe giudicare - scrive la Christiansson - perché nessuno conosce la verità della situazione (a proposito, Maxi non ha alcun profilo social, sono tutti fake) e quegli audio raccontano molto su quanto il mio ragazzo non abbia rispetto per lei a causa di tutte le cose che sono successe e che stanno accadendo. Con me non utilizza questo tipo di vocabolario e comportamento. Immaginate di non poter fare gli auguri di buon Natale ai vostri figli e che l’unico modo per vederli sia andare nella loro scuola per farglieli in segreto! Questi sono solo alcuni fatti. E sembra che né i soldi né la legge possano aiutare … posso confermare che Maxi fa e sempre farà il meglio per i suoi figli!".
What I think of those audios? That it is up to nobody to judge because no one knows the truth of the situation (by the way Maxi has no social media accounts, @maxilopez10 or @gastonml20 and all other ones are fake!) and those audios tell a lot about how much my boyfriend has no respect anymore to her with all the things that have happened and are happening. With me, he does not use this kind of vocabulary and behavior. Just imagine yourself having no possibility to wish your kids Merry Christmas and that the only way to see them is to come to their school to take them in secret! These are just few and small facts of the situation. And it looks like that money and the law can’t help... I can confirm you that Maxi is and will always do his best for his kids!