La compagna di Lopez punge: "Maxi non prova rispetto per Wanda"

Daniela Christiansson, attuale compagna di Maxi Lopez, non usa mezzi termini su Instagram. La modella svedese ha deciso di scrivere un post riguardo ai presunti audio 'irrispettosi' che l'attaccante dell'Udinese avrebbe inviato a Wanda Nara. "Quello che penso degli audio? Nessuno dovrebbe giudicare - scrive la Christiansson - perché nessuno conosce la verità della situazione (a proposito, Maxi non ha alcun profilo social, sono tutti fake) e quegli audio raccontano molto su quanto il mio ragazzo non abbia rispetto per lei a causa di tutte le cose che sono successe e che stanno accadendo. Con me non utilizza questo tipo di vocabolario e comportamento. Immaginate di non poter fare gli auguri di buon Natale ai vostri figli e che l’unico modo per vederli sia andare nella loro scuola per farglieli in segreto! Questi sono solo alcuni fatti. E sembra che né i soldi né la legge possano aiutare … posso confermare che Maxi fa e sempre farà il meglio per i suoi figli!".