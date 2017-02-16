Premium Sport

Tennis, scommessa persa: la Bouchard esce col tifoso dei Patriots

La bella tennista aveva scommesso contro New England, poi si è scatenato Tom Brady...

"Mai scommettere contro Tom Brady, ho imparato la lezione" aveva scritto Eugenie Bouchard su Twitter dopo il Super Bowl. La bella tennista canadese, sul 21-0 in favore dei Falcons, aveva infatti dato per spacciati i Patriots e tale John Goerhke, tifoso di Nfl che credeva nella rimonta di Brady e compagni l'aveva sfidata: "Se vincono i Patriots usciamo insieme".

Scommessa accettata e, giustamente, pagata dalla campionessa canadese, che ha passato una serata insieme al fortunatissimo 20enne. I due sono andati insieme a vedere la partita di Nba tra Brooklyn Nets e Milwaukee Bucks e hanno postato la "prova" su Twitter. Beato lui...

