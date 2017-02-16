Tennis, scommessa persa: la Bouchard esce col tifoso dei Patriots

"Mai scommettere contro Tom Brady, ho imparato la lezione" aveva scritto Eugenie Bouchard su Twitter dopo il Super Bowl. La bella tennista canadese, sul 21-0 in favore dei Falcons, aveva infatti dato per spacciati i Patriots e tale John Goerhke, tifoso di Nfl che credeva nella rimonta di Brady e compagni l'aveva sfidata: "Se vincono i Patriots usciamo insieme".

Scommessa accettata e, giustamente, pagata dalla campionessa canadese, che ha passato una serata insieme al fortunatissimo 20enne. I due sono andati insieme a vedere la partita di Nba tra Brooklyn Nets e Milwaukee Bucks e hanno postato la "prova" su Twitter. Beato lui...

Just met my 'Super Bowl Twitter Date' JohnOn our way to the @BrooklynNets game! @punslayintwoods pic.twitter.com/DHRgY46smd