Liverpool, Karius: "Vorrei tornare indietro nel tempo"

Il giorno dopo la notte da incubo contro il Real Madrid, il portiere del Liverpool Loris Karius torna a parlare e lo fa su Instagram: "Non ho praticamente dormito fino ad adesso... le scene di ieri sera continuano a tornarmi in mente... sono infinitamente dispiaciuto per i miei compagni, per voi tifosi e per lo staff tecnico. So di aver rovinato tutto con quei due errori, come avevo già detto mi piacerebbe tornare indietro nel tempo ma non è possibile. È tremendo perché credevamo di poter battere il Real e siamo stati in gioco a lungo. Grazie agli incredibili tifosi arrivati a Kiev e mi sono stati vicini, anche dopo la partita. Non lo do per scontato e, ancora una volta, ho capito che grande famiglia siamo. Grazie, torneremo più forti".