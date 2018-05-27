Liverpool, Karius: "Vorrei tornare indietro nel tempo"
Il portiere su Instagram: "Ho rovinato tutto, non ho dormito"
Il giorno dopo la notte da incubo contro il Real Madrid, il portiere del Liverpool Loris Karius torna a parlare e lo fa su Instagram: "Non ho praticamente dormito fino ad adesso... le scene di ieri sera continuano a tornarmi in mente... sono infinitamente dispiaciuto per i miei compagni, per voi tifosi e per lo staff tecnico. So di aver rovinato tutto con quei due errori, come avevo già detto mi piacerebbe tornare indietro nel tempo ma non è possibile. È tremendo perché credevamo di poter battere il Real e siamo stati in gioco a lungo. Grazie agli incredibili tifosi arrivati a Kiev e mi sono stati vicini, anche dopo la partita. Non lo do per scontato e, ancora una volta, ho capito che grande famiglia siamo. Grazie, torneremo più forti".
Haven’t really slept until now... the scenes are still running through my head again and again... I'm infinitely sorry to my teammates, for you fans, and for all the staff. I know that I messed it up with the two mistakes and let you all down. As I said I'd just like to turn back the time but that's not possible. It's even worse as we all felt that we could have beaten Real Madrid and we were in the game for a long time. Thank you to our unbelievable fans who came to Kiev and held my back, even after the game. I don't take that for granted and once again it showed me what a big family we are. Thank you and we will come back stronger.