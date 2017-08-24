Champions, Juve, Napoli e Roma: ecco le date
Allegri parte a Barcellona, gli azzurri cominciano in Ucraina, i giallorossi ospitano l'Atletico alla prima giornata
Ecco il calendario delle tre squadre italiane in Champions League.
JUVENTUS
Barcellona-Juventus martedì 12 settembre
Juventus-Olympiacos mercoledì 27 settembre
Juventus-Sporting Lisbona mercoledì 18 ottobre:
Sporting Lisbona-Juventus martedì 31 ottobre
Juventus-Barcellona mercoledì 22 novembre
Olympiacos-Juventus martedì 5 dicembre
NAPOLI
Shakthar-Napoli mercoledì 13 settembre
Napoli-Feyenoord martedì 26 settembre
Manchester City-Napoli martedì 17 ottobre
Napoli-Manchester City mercoledì 1 novembre
Napoli-Shakthar martedì 21 novembre
Feyenoord-Napoli mercoledì 6 dicembre
ROMA
Roma-Atletico Madrid martedì 12 settembre
Qarabag-Roma mercoledì 27 settembre
Chelsea-Roma mercoledì 18 ottobre:
Roma-Chelsea martedì 31 ottobre
Atletico Madrid-Roma mercoledì 22 novembre
Roma-Qarabag martedì 5 dicembre